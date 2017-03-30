Rogue Ales announces release of beer dedicated to ending childhood hunger

In a collision of beers, bikes and chefs, Rogue Ales announces the release of Sack Lunch Ale, a beer dedicated to ending childhood hunger. Rogue has teamed up with some of Portland’s top chefs to form Sack Lunch PDX cycling team and will be riding more than 300 miles over the course of three days in May to help end childhood hunger.

It’s appalling that there are children around the country who do not know where their next meal is coming from and it’s our responsibility to help as much as we can. Sack Lunch PDX is part of Chefs Cycle, a nationwide fundraiser for No Kid Hungry to end childhood hunger. More than 300 chefs across the country are raising money while they train for the ride, taking place in Santa Rosa, Calif., this May.

Sack Lunch PDX has committed to collecting $55,000 as a 12-person team for No Kid Hungry. To help raise money for the cause, Rogue Ales is donating $1 from every pint of Sack Lunch Ale purchased. Just $1 can provide 10 meals for kids.

Find Sack Lunch Ale, a 100% Oregon-grown hoppy IPA, around Portland with its distinctive, custom bike tap handles at the following

locations:

Lardo East

Lardo West

Beer O’Clock

Urban Farmer

Jackrabbit

New Seasons – Woodstock

Hop City Tavern

Airbnb Portland Office

Rogue Eastside Pub

Rogue Hall

Rogue Distillery and Public House

For more information about the team and how you can help, visit the Sack Lunch PDX fundraising siteand Facebook page.