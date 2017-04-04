adidas Sport introduces new eyewear line

Available in six different frame/lens combinations, as well as RX.

Whether on or off the trail, the horizor meets the demands of an active lifestyle without sacrificing style.

adidas Sport eyewear has updated their Sport Essentials line of sunglasses with their latest model, the horizor . The horizor is built with a lightweight SPX frame, double-snap nose pads for optimum fit, and 8 base Vision Advantage™ polycarbonate lenses for clear vision and superior protection.

Features:

Lightweight and flexible SPX frame

Double-snap nose pads and traction grip on inside temples for customized and secure fit

Polycarbonate lenses

Quick-release hinge temples

Stylish oversized frames

MSRP $99-$169

Whether running on a narrow trail through the forest, slicing the asphalt on a bike or simply strolling through town with a coffee in your hand, the horizor will make a great impression all day long.

Thanks to its large frame, a maximum field of vision to catch every detail of your surroundings is guaranteed. While its size surely caters to men, a selection of trendy women-specific colors can also turn the horizor into a girl’s best friend.

No matter what gender or face form, features like the Double-Snap Nose PadsTM or Traction GripTM on the inside of the temples deliver a customized and secure fit while on the move. The lightweight, flexible, and shatterproof SPX® frame provides long-lasting comfort and can take a beating during activities, especially since the Quick-Release HingeTM temples can snap away under load to avoid damage.

The horizor’s 8 base Vision Advantage™ polycarbonate lenses offer superior mirrored light absorption and contrasting effect, or, adidas Sport eyewear’s proprietary Light Stabilizing Technology™ harmonize light fluctuations and prevent eye fatigue. Basic lens variations are also available.

The frame of the horizor is prescription-ready, with direct in-frame glazing or clip-in inserts to accommodate all vision abilities.

