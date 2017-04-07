March 30th Update To UCI Approved List

Back on March 30th, the UCI updated their approved list for frames and forks. We’ve covered it a few times in the past, and have seen some interesting items pop up that mark the approval of new bikes in manufacturer’s pipelines. Some we will see in upcoming races, some we will see in the showrooms in the coming year.

Some interesting additions to the list are the Model Year 2018 Cannondale Synapse, Duratc Phantom, Fuji Supreme, Gavia Daedalus, Lapierre Aircode 2,

We don’t have many details on the Cannondale Synapse MY2018, keep an eye out during the upcoming spring classic races as we might get a glimpse of it under the Cannondale Pro Team.

Czech brand Duratec has their Phantom now approved by the UCI. The brand claims the Phantom weighs in at 760grams for a size 57, while remaining plenty stiff using Toray® T1100 Granoc Nanoalloy®.

The Fuji Supreme is their top of the line women’s race bike. With feedback from their female pro athletes, the Supreme shares similar design features like their RIB technology from the men’s SL.

The Gavia Daedalus is missing from the Norwegian brand’s site but should be added in the future. The Daedalus was part of their line-up in the past, and based on the looks of it, I can’t wait to see what they have done to update it.

Lapierre received approval for their new Aircode 2, their aero road bike. FDJ should be riding them this Spring and we’ll probably see them on faster races and stages this year.

Swedish brand Memil adds another bike to their roster, the Hanshi. Currently, the endurance-focused Ronin is the only frame listed on their site, a bike that takes cues from the older Specialized Roubaix. My guess is that the Hanshi is more race focused.

The Neil Pryde Bayamo 2 looks to be the new version of the British firms TT/Tri bike. Look for the front end to become a bit more integrated than the original version to increase its aerodynamics.

Olmo also is updating their TT/Tri bikes. There isn’t much out there about whether this is an update or an approval for the existing model. Beyond a few cables hanging out on the front end, it already looks fairly modern. We’ll keep an eye out for this one and update if we find out more.

Frames

Synapse HiMod MY18 – seven sizes between 44 and 61

Approved 2/13/17 – CANN-S2HM-RD

Synapse Carbon MY18 – seven sizes between 44 and 61

Approved 2/13/17 – CANN-S2C-RD

Synapse MY18 – seven sizes between 44 and 61

Approved 2/13/17 – CANN-S2-RD

Endurance AL Disc R056 – seven sizes between 2XS and 2XL

Approved 3/22/17 – CANY-R056-RD

Protos MY2017 – Nine sizes between XXS and XXXL

Approved 3/16/17 – DER-PRO2-RD

Phantom – Eight sizes between 49 and 63

Approved 3/24/17 – DURA-PHA-RD

Supreme – Five sizes between 44 and 56

Approved 2/14/17 – FUJI-SUP-RD

Daedalus – four sizes between Small and XL

Approved 2/21/17 – GAV-DAE-TT

Aircode 2 – Five sizes between 46 and 58

Approved 3/21/17 – LAPI-AIR2-RD

Hanshi – Seven sizes between 44 and 61

Approved 3/24/17 – MEMI-HAND-RD

Bayamo 2 – Five sizes between 48 and 56

Approved 3/29/17 – NPR-BAY2-TT

911 Team Edition – Five sizes between 45 and 56

Approved 3/29/17 – OLMO-911T-TT

Finder – Six sizes between 45 and 56

Approved 3/23/17 – ROL-FIND-RD

WDNSDY

AJ-1 – Four sizes between 46.5 and 56

Approved 3/23/17 – WDN-AJ1-RD