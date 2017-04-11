Trek Travel launches pro-led mountain bike tours

Trek Travel, a leader in bicycling vacations, recruits some of the biggest names in mountain biking to lead its Pro-Led Mountain Bike Tours in Norway, Whistler and Peru this summer and fall.

“We’re proud to partner with Big Mountain Bike Adventures to offer some of the biggest, baddest international mountain bike trips you could ever imagine,” said Trek Travel President Tania Burke. “Having them led by the biggest names in the industry makes them truly unique.”

Highlights include:

Folks will cycle alongside Tracy Moseley, one of the most dynamic legends of mountain biking and DH and Enduro World Series champion.

Guests will conquer the Norwegian backcountry and coast, cycling over 100K of single track and riding along lakes and across sweeping granite domes that line the Norwegian landscape.

Explore the historic harbor town of Arendal, enjoy an evening boat cruise through the Archipelago and relax at the exclusive Canvas Hotel, a hidden, “yurt style” retreat tucked away in the moors of Norway.

The six-day, five-night trip will be offered from July 16 – 21, 2017. Priced from $3,799 per person, the trip begins and ends in Sandefjord, Norway. Guests stay at Canvas Hotel. Rides from 6 to 15 miles with up to 4,707 feet of climbing.

Whistler Mountain Bike Special Edition With Andrew Shandro

World-renown mountain bike pioneer and local expert, Andrew Shandro takes guests through his stomping grounds of southern British Columbia and some of the most iconic mountain bike trails on the planet.

Folks will cycle legendary trails that cut through Canada’s Coast Mountains and pedal Whistler’s endless web of sustainably built all-mountain trails.

Highlights include boarding a 1961 Dehavilland Beaver float plane and heading into the Southern Chilcotin backcountry to ride the trails, swimming in the lakes surrounding Whistler Village, and relaxing at the wilderness retreat, Tyax Resort and Spa, on the shores of Tyaughton Lake.

The six-day, five-night trip will be offered from September 3 – 8, 2017. Priced from $4,199 per person, the trip begins and ends in Whistler, BC. Guests stay at Aava Whistler Hotel and Tyax Wilderness Resort and Spa. Rides from 12 to 18 miles with up to 4,400 feet of climbing.

Guests will ride alongside Canadian Olympic cyclist, Emily Batty, as they explore the Peruvian Andes.

Trip highlights include pedaling along ancient trade routes and transportation trails linking mythic Incan cities, remote Peruvian settlements and magical archaeological sites, hiking Machu Picchu, touring the ancient saltwater pools of Salinas de Maras, and sampling traditional Peruvian cuisine.

The seven-day, six-night trip will be offered from October 8 – 14, 2017. Priced from $4,499 per person, the trip begins and ends in Cusco, Peru. Guests stay at Mamasara Hotel and Hotel Pakaritampu. Rides from 7 to 26 miles with up to 6,800 feet of climbing.

For further information contact Trek Travel at 1-866-464-8735 or visit www.trektravel.com.