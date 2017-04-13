More News

Mark Cavendish off bike with mononucleosis

April 13, 2017 Ron Press Releases, Road Racing News 0

After experiencing unexplained fatigue during training, Mark Cavendish underwent blood work that revealed he is suffering from infectious mononucleosis caused by the Epstein Barr Virus. This means that the Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka sprint ace will need a longer period of rest than originally anticipated, as he is currently recovering from an overuse ankle injury simultaneously.

The main goal for Cavendish remains the Tour de France this year. The team and all its partners are in full support of the Manxman and his ability to bounce back from this unfortunate set back.

“Mark has been experiencing some unexplained fatigue during training,” said team doctor Jarrad Van Zuydam. “Recent blood analysis has revealed him to have infectious mononucleosis caused by the Epstein Barr Virus. Unfortunately, there is no effective specific treatment against the virus but rest will be required to aid his recovery. His training load and symptoms will be monitored very carefully and he will make a gradual, step-wise return to full training and racing. It is difficult to give an accurate estimate of when we can expect him back at full fitness but we are hopeful of a significant improvement of his symptoms over the next 2 weeks.”

