G-Form adds to MTB roster

G-Form, the leader in athletic impact protection, continues to bolster its MTB roster, announcing the signings of Joey Foresta and Dan Wolfe. The additions of the rising star Foresta and the established veteran Wolfe strengthen G-Form’s impressive lineup of MTB riders, including: three-time Enduro World Champion and two-time Downhill MTB World Cup Overall Champion Tracy Moseley; 2008 MTB and BMX Hall of Fame inductee and 19-time title holder Brian Lopes and Jeff Lenosky, a world-class professional freeride and trials mountain bike rider and Bunny Hop world record holder.

Despite being just 15 years old, Foresta has achieved a great deal of success in his short career. The Utah native caught the attention of MTB enthusiasts when he placed second overall at the 2016 Pro Men’s Dual Slalom at Sea Otter in just his first year of eligibility. Foresta’s other career highlights include: five USA National Downhill Championships, three USA National Dual Slalom Championships and six Utah Downhill Championships.

Wolfe has been racing mountain bikes for 14 years and boasts an impressive international résumé. Originally from Dublin, Ireland, Wolfe became an Enduro racer in 2013 and quickly claimed multiple National and series Championships, including victories at the 2013 & 2014 Irish National Enduro Championships and 2015 & 2016 Biking.ie Gravity Series. Wolfe’s also claimed the 2010 National Downhill Championship and back-to-back Junior National Downhill Championships (2006-2007).

“Expanding our list of professional athlete ambassadors has been a priority for G-Form, so signing Joey and Dan to our MTB roster makes this an exciting time for the brand,” said Michael De Leon, G-Form VP of Global Marketing. “Joey’s youth and exuberance, combined with Dan’s experience bring a welcomed diversity to the team, and we are confident they will continue to perform at the highest level while trusting their protection to G-Form.”

All G-Form protective wear is conveniently machine washable, waterproof, flexible and features Reactive Protection Technology™ (RPT) in which the pads harden on impact, absorbing and dissipating force before returning to their soft state. G-Form offers protective gear for every body and is available in youth, women’s and men’s sizes. To view the entire bike line, click here. For more information about G-Form, visit http://www.g-form.com/, or follow the brand on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.