Pivot Cycles and Utah High School Cycling League Announce New Partnership

Pivot Cycles, the founding sponsor of the Arizona Interscholastic Cycling League, has expanded their support of youth racing and is now also a platinum-level sponsor of the Utah High School Cycling League for 2017 and 2018. Pivot will supply a number of bikes to the league and will also set up and staff, with the support of their Utah dealer Go-Ride, a Pivot Chill Zone at every race event. The Pivot Chill Zone is already a big hit with the racers of the Arizona program – a “No Parents Allowed” space, it is the perfect place for young competitors to kick back, grab a snack, and talk about their event with friends and teammates.

“We’ve always been big believers in the power of mountain bike racing and in NICA– it’s just awesome to be able to support a program that reaches out to so many kids.” said Pivot Cycles President Chris Cocalis, “Over the years, we’ve been very proud to be a part of helping new riders become great athletes, and confident individuals, through their experiences in the league. We are particularly excited to donate bikes to the program – this enables students that may not otherwise get to participate to join without significant cost to their families.”

“We are very excited that Pivot Cycles will be partnering with the Utah High School Cycling League for 2017 and 2018. This partnership exemplifies the long term commitment Pivot has, to help enable every teen to strengthen body, mind and character through the lifelong sport of cycling,” said Jason Christiansen, Programs Manger for the Utah league.