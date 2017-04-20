Chris Chance goes Chris Cross

Fat Chance Bicycles has introduced the Chris Cross. Designed, welded, and painted in the USA, this mixed-terrain machine is capable of crushing your local CX race or gravel grinding your way through the mountains and beyond.

Built from a mix of Columbus and Reynolds 853 tubing, the Chris Cross features oversized chainstays and curved seatstays to allow ample room for 700x40c or even 650b x 2.1” mountain bike tires (With ENVE CX fork). Beyond the clearance versatility, the Chris Cross is built with proprietary modular downtube cable routing which gives flexibility to run up to 4 cables for either a 1x or 2x set up. Full builds come with customizable options such as paint, components, and forks.

The Chris Cross is available in 3 single color options (Grello, Team Lavender, and AquaBlue) and 2-color fades (AquaFade, Chameleon Metallica, and Purple Sapphire). Fork options include Ritchey WCS carbon fork, TRP Carbon, Yo CX fork (with fender mounts) or ENVE CX fork for clearance to run up to 650b x 2.1” MTB tires.

Features:

Custom mix of Columbus and Reynolds 853 tubing

Tapered 44/34 head tube

Flat mount rear brake

27.2mm seatpost

4 fork options: ENVE, Ritchey CX, TRP, and Yo Eddy steel

Clearance up to 700 x 44mm, 650b x 2.1″ (ENVE fork)

68mm BSA (english threaded) bottom bracket

142×12 rear thru axle

Color Options:

Single color: Plus Grello, Team Lavender, and AquaBlue

Two color fades: Team Chris Cross, AquaFade, Chameleon Metallica, and Purple Sapphire Blue – +$400.00

MSRP: $2195.00