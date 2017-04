March 15th UCI Approved Wheel Update

While we have been watching the UCI’s website like a hawk, we found the updated wheel list today. Up until this afternoon, a previous update from late February was posted. Based on some of the dates, they might have gotten their date wrong on the document (posting date of 3/15, with approvals as late as 3/31). Regardless, here is our report on the new list.

Some of the highlights come from two big brands, Shimano, and Trek’s component brand, Bontrager. For Shimano, the C60 and C40 in tubular form have been approved. We’ve started to see more and more of the new Dura-ace 9100 show up on pro bikes, so with this approval, the wheels are already being used at this point.

The wheels from Hunt offer a 45mm deep wheelset, and a 55mm/80mm pairing. The new wider aero rim is 25mm wide outer width are built to be used with 23mm or larger road tires, and are also suitable for a cyclocross set up.

Wheels

Aeolus 9 TLR – 90mm rim – 18 spokes

Approved 3/13/17

Aeolus 3 TLR – 35mm rim – 18 spokes

Approved 3/13/17

Aeolus 7 TLR – 70mm rim – 18 spokes

Approved 3/13/17

Aeolus XXX 2 Tubular – 28mm rim – 18 spokes

Approved 3/13/17

Aeolus XXX 6 Clincher – 60mm rim – 18 spokes

Approved 3/13/17

32 S1 Boyau – 32mm rim – 18 spokes

Approved 3/31/17

32 S+ Boyau – 32mm rim – 18 spokes

Approved 3/31/17

32 WS Boyau – 32mm rim – 18 spokes

Approved 3/31/17

32 WS Boyau disque – 32mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 3/31/17

32 MCC S+ Boyau – 32mm rim – 12 spokes

Approved 3/31/17

47 WS Boyau – 47mm rim – 18 spokes

Approved 3/31/17

47 S+ Boyau – 47mm rim 18 spokes

Approved 3/31/17

47 MCC S+ Boyau – 47mm rim – 12 spokes

Approved 3/31/17

58 WS+ pneu – 58mm rim – 18 spokes

Approved 3/31/17

58 S+ Boyau – 58mm rim – 18 spokes

Approved 3/31/17

TrackSport Fluela Light – 85mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 3/6/17

5580 Carbon Wide Aero Tubular – 55/80mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 3/13/17

45 Carbon Wide Aero Tubular – 45mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 3/13/17

AON T 80 – 80mm rim – 16 spokes

Approved 3/15/17

Kavitec 4.0C – 38mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 3/8/17

Kavitec 4.0T – 38mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 3/8/17

Kavitec 5.5T – 55mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 3/8/17

Kavitec 5.6T – 50mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 3/8/17

Zen 50 – 50mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 3/13/17

Zen 38 – 38mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 3/13/17

WH-R9170-C40-TU-F12 – 36.6mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 3/31/17

WH-R9170-C60-TU-F12 – 61.6mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 3/31/17

Pluma WRC 3823 – 38mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 3/31/17

Pluma WRC 5020 – 50mm rim – 28 spokes

Approved 3/31/17