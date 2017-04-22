Crankbrothers announces partnership with Danny MacAskill

Crankbrothers has announced a new multi-year partnership with Scottish mountain bike trials legend, Danny MacAskill.

MacAskill has become a household name in the last decade, starring in viral videos Way Back Home, The Ridge, Imaginate, and many more.

The partnership will see Crankbrothers become MacAskill’s official pedal provider.

“I’m so stoked to be riding for the brand that many of my heroes have been riding for years! I absolutely love the Stamp pedals and am amazed at the beating they can take!” said MacAskill.

“We’re incredibly excited to have Danny join the Crankbrothers family. Having Danny ride our pedals in such extreme situations will help us to innovate and test our products to the limit!” said Gaspare Licata, Crankbrothers CEO.

For more on MacAskill, check out his website or follow him on Instagram.

For more information on the Stamp pedal, visit crankbrothers.com.

