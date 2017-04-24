April 20th Update to the UCI Approved Frames List

Time for the latest update for the UCI Approved List of frames. It has been a slow 10 days since the last update, with only two bikes and a fork added. Usually, forks won’t make the cut for these articles, but like I said, it’s a slow ten days.

The two main updates come from British brand Beacon and Italian brand Hersh. While the the BF-115 is not listed on their site, the BF-100 and other models are. What we can guess though, is it is the newest top end bike in their road range. With all of their bikes, they come in a standard configuration, but like brands like Van Dessel, you can order your bike online to the specs you want, based on options available.

Hersh on the other hand, has the Aero017 listed on their site. Available in two spec levels, Power and Pro, it incorporates styling queues we see in other aero bikes on the market. The top tube has a bit of an arch, while the rear stays drop to about 1/3 of the way down the seat tube. The seat tube also features a cut out to keep the rear wheel tucked in close. Weighing in at a claimed 1100g for a size medium, it’s not a light frame, but looks to be aero enough to make up for the extra weight. The Power build is made up of Shimano Ultegra mechanical, and a budget conscious mix of FSA components and Mavic AksiumOne wheels. The Pro build features SRAM Red22, a Deda Zero100 cockpit, and Vision Team 35 wheels.

Frames

BF-115 – five sizes between 420 and 540

Approved 4/19/17 – BEAC-115-RD

Futura Caliper Fork – N/A

Approve 4/20/17 – CINE-FUTC-RD

Aero017 – four sizes between 48-54

Approved 4/5/17 – HERS-AE17-RD

