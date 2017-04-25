Chrome Industries partners with artists for auction of one of a kind hand painted Cinelli frames

Chrome Industries today announced an exclusive collaboration with Cinelli bikes, eBay for Charity, and a select group of contemporary artists to create and auction off a limited series of hand-painted bike frames, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting worthwhile charities.

For twenty years Chrome has built its brand around cycling, art and community engagement. Frames For Good is a representation of all three of these brand attributes. Teaming up with Cinelli, the legendary Italian-based bicycle designer, Chrome reached out to eight contemporary artists and commissioned them to apply their artistic vision to a Cinelli Vigorelli frame. Since the 1940s, Cinelli has made its mark by creating some of the finest bike frames in the world and the Cinelli Vigorelli continues this tradition. eBay for Charity will host the auction of these unique pieces, making them available to global base of over 167 million active buyers.

The artists were given free reign on the project, without limitations or direction. The result: eight one-of-a-kind pieces of art. On Thursday, April 27th, timed with the launch of the auction on eBay for Charity, all eight frames will be on display at the flagship REI SoHo store in Manhattan (303 Lafayette Street, New York, NY 10012), for a cocktail reception from 5:30-7:00pm. The online auction will conclude on Sunday, May 7th at 6:00pm EST. Each artist was asked to select a charity with personal significance and 100% of the proceeds of the sale of each frame will be donated to the charity of their choosing.

The artists and their selected charities are as follows: Zio Ziegler: Trips For Kids; Russ Pope: Alzheimer Association; Sam Turner: Wish For Wheels; Todd Bratrud: Keep-A-Breast; Erik Otto: Pedal Revolution; Celeste Byers: Water.org; Sean Light: Underdog Railroad Rescue; and Ben Venom: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

The launch reception on April 27th will be attended by Antonio Colombo, President of Cinelli Bikes and owner of the Antonio Colombo Contemporary Art Gallery in Milan, Italy.

You are invited to join Chrome and Cinelli in New York to see these magnificent bespoke bikes in person. For those unable to attend, we encourage you to visit the auction here when it goes live on April 27th.

Like this: Like Loading...