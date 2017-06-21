More News

Tissot releases special edition Chrono XL watch for Tour de France

June 21, 2017 Ron Press Releases, Product & Tech News, Tour de France News 0

As the for the Tour de France, Swiss watch maker Tissot has released a special Tour edition of their Chrono XL watch.

The Chrono XL is characterized by its big 45mm diameter case. The size of the dial makes time easily readable, with contemporary Arabic numerals at 12, 3, 6 and 9 o’clock. The chronograph function adds to its urban style.

While the Chrono XL collection offers multiple styles, the Tour de France version features a black and yellow NATO style strap with yellow markings on a black face. It also receives special engraving on the watch back.

Other models feature vintage touches of old school leather bracelets in various shades of brown with stylish stitches. Extra character is added with grey or black PVD coating on the case of certain . The dials vary depending on the model, from dark green, blue or black. Others may prefer the mat stainless bracelet and case for a more sophisticated feel.

The line has been the model of Swiss quality and reliability since 1853. The high caliber of the brand has been repeatedly recognised. In addition to their partnership with the Tour de France, has been named and Partner of many disciplines, including basketball with the NBA, FIBA and CBA; the UCI World Cycling Championships; s with MotoGPTM and the FIM World Superbike Championship and rugby with the RBS 6 Nations Championship, TOP14, the an Rugby Champions and Challenge Cups.

Features

  • Swiss Made
  • Quartz Chronograph movement
  • 316L stainless case
  • Water resistance up to a pressure of 10 bar (100 m / 330ft)
  • 316L stainless bracelet with folding clasp and push-buttons or leather strap with standard buckle
  • All grey and black executions are PVD coated
  • Diameter: 45mm
  • Estimated U.S. Launch: June 2017

MSRP: $350

Ron
Ron Callahan is the chief cook and bottlewasher at Bike World News, doing everything from website design to bike reviews.
https://www.bikeworldnews.com
