Tissot releases special edition Chrono XL watch for Tour de France

As the Official Timekeeper for the Tour de France, Swiss watch maker Tissot has released a special Tour edition of their Chrono XL watch.

The Chrono XL is characterized by its big 45mm diameter case. The size of the dial makes time easily readable, with contemporary Arabic numerals at 12, 3, 6 and 9 o’clock. The chronograph function adds to its urban style.

While the Tissot Chrono XL collection offers multiple styles, the Tour de France version features a black and yellow NATO style strap with yellow markings on a black face. It also receives special engraving on the watch back.

Other models feature vintage touches of old school leather bracelets in various shades of brown with stylish stitches. Extra character is added with grey or black PVD coating on the case of certain watches. The dials vary depending on the model, from dark green, blue or black. Others may prefer the mat stainless Steel bracelet and case for a more sophisticated feel.

The Tissot line has been the model of Swiss quality and reliability since 1853. The high caliber of the brand has been repeatedly recognised. In addition to their partnership with the Tour de France, Tissot has been named Official Timekeeper and Partner of many disciplines, including basketball with the NBA, FIBA and CBA; the UCI World Cycling Championships; Motorsports with MotoGPTM and the FIM World Superbike Championship and rugby with the RBS 6 Nations Championship, TOP14, the European Rugby Champions and Challenge Cups.

Features

Swiss Made

Quartz Chronograph movement

316L stainless Steel case

Water resistance up to a pressure of 10 bar (100 m / 330ft)

316L stainless Steel bracelet with folding clasp and push-buttons or leather strap with standard buckle

All grey and black executions are PVD coated

Diameter: 45mm

Estimated U.S. Launch: June 2017

MSRP: $350

