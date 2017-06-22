More News

FLECTR expands line with new Gravel Guard frame protection

June 22, 2017 Ron Press Releases, Product & Tech News 0

After the successful market release of ZERO, a zero-weight high-performance wheel in 2016, has expanded its range of products with FLECTR GRAVEL GUARD, a product line of adhesive frame protectors.

Where the vast majority of accessories come as normal paint film with a thickness of 0.15-0.2 mm (6-8 mils) and limited damping abilities against mechanical impacts, is manufactured from a highly elastic PUR film which is usually used in the automotive industry for special purposes.

With superior damping properties, a thickness of 0.36 mm (14 mils) and a medium gloss surface, covers all sensitive frame sections nearly invisibly. Its adhesive provides a reliable bond under all environmental conditions and can be removed after years without residues.

will be offered in different kits and protector sizes fitting all common tube diameters. All protectors are recyclable,
100% free of PVC and come in a plastic-free product packaging.

Price range: 12-38 EUR

