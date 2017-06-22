FLECTR expands line with new Gravel Guard frame protection

After the successful market release of FLECTR ZERO, a zero-weight high-performance wheel reflector in 2016, FLECTR has expanded its range of products with FLECTR GRAVEL GUARD, a product line of adhesive frame protectors.

Where the vast majority of protection accessories come as normal paint protection film with a thickness of 0.15-0.2 mm (6-8 mils) and limited damping abilities against mechanical impacts, FLECTR GRAVEL GUARD is manufactured from a highly elastic PUR film which is usually used in the automotive industry for special purposes.

With superior damping properties, a thickness of 0.36 mm (14 mils) and a medium gloss surface, FLECTR GRAVEL GUARD covers all sensitive frame sections nearly invisibly. Its adhesive provides a reliable bond under all environmental conditions and can be removed after years without residues.

FLECTR GRAVEL GUARD will be offered in different kits and protector sizes fitting all common tube diameters. All FLECTR GRAVEL GUARD protectors are recyclable,

100% free of PVC and come in a plastic-free product packaging.

Price range: 12-38 EUR

