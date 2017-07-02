2017 Tour de France: Stage 3 Preview

After the long, relatively flat stage Sunday, Monday’s 215kms long Stage 3 features five climbs as it traverses three countries.

After the start in the Belgian city of Verviers, Stage 3 will cross through Luxembourg before finishing at the famous Longwy Citadel. This UNESCO World Heritage site was designed by Sebastien Le Prestre de Vauban to defend the Duchy of Longwy. Despite being attacked in both world wars, the citadel has remained a sign of strength for the French.

And strength is what the riders will need today when the tackle the climbs in store:

• At 18kms, Côte de Sart (2.8kms long at 5.1%; cat-4)

• At 105.5kms, Côte de Wiltz (3.1kms at 4.8%; cat-4)

• At 120kms, Côte d’Eschdorf (2.3kms at 9.3%; cat-3)

• At 197kms, Côte de Villers-la-Montagne (1.1kms at 5.2%; cat-4)

• At 212.5kms, Côte des Religieuses (1.6kms at 5.8%; cat-3)

In addition, the intermediate sprint occurs at 89kms in Wincrange.

The sprinters may try to fight for the intermediate sprint point as it is unlikely they will be the victors on the day. Rather, one-day specialists who like hills will have the best chance to take the stage win while GC men will have to ride smart to not lose time to each other.

Like this: Like Loading...