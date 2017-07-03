2017 Tour de France: Stage 4 Preview

Stage 4 of the 2017 Tour de France travels 207.5kms from Mondorf-les-Bains to Vittel. Interestingly, Vittel was previously the location for the 1968 Grand Depart.

The route today has only one categorized climb—the Col des Trois Fontaines at 170.5kms. At just 1.9kms long with a 7.4% gradient, it is a cat-4 climb. The intermediate sprint comes earlier at 157.5kms in Goviller. Tour organizers say that the stage shouldn’t be too difficult, although if the winds of Meurthe-et-Moselle are high, we have seen the chaos this can cause!

The finish, while a false flat, should entice the sprinters on this stage while larger climbs loom on the horizon.

