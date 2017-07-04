2017 Tour de France Extra: Mark Cavendish out of race with broken shoulder blade

Mark Cavendish has been forced to withdraw from the 2017 Tour de France after fracturing his shoulder blade in the late crash on stage 4.

After coming back from Epstein-Barr Syndrome earlier in the season, Cavendish had turned in good showings at the Tour. The injury ends his chance this year to match and then surpass Eddy Merckx’s stage win record.

Medical examinations at the hospital in Nancy, France, has confirmed that the Manxman has fractured his right shoulder blade after colliding with Peter Sagan and crashing against the barriers in the final sprint in Vittel.

Adrian Rotunno – Team doctor:

“Mark suffered a fracture to the right scapula. Fortunately, no surgery is required at this stage, and most importantly there is no nerve damage. He’s been withdrawn from the race for obvious medical reasons, and we’ll continue monitoring him over the coming days”.

Mark Cavendish:

“I’m obviously massively disappointed to get this news about the fracture. The team was incredible today. They executed to perfection what we wanted to do this morning. I feel I was in a good position to win and to lose that and even having to leave the Tour, a race I’ve built my whole career around, is really sad. I wish the best of luck to my teammates for the rest of the race. Now, I’m looking forward to watching the race on TV, seeing the team fly the flag high for South Africa and raise awareness for Qhubeka”.

Like this: Like Loading...