2017 Tour de France Extra: Peter Sagan, BORA-hansgrohe protest expulsion from race

July 4, 2017 Ron Road Racing News, Tour de France News 0

Mark Cavendish, Peter Sagan
Image (c) VeloImages

BORA-hansgrohe has filed an official protest to ’s disqualification from the .

After an incident in the final sprint of Tuesday’s 4th stage of the Tour de France, Peter Sagan was disqualified under UCI Article 12.1.040/ 10.2.2 (irregular sprint) in the communiqué from race commissioners. The team disagrees with the decision and protested it officially.

Sagan rejects that he caused, or in any way intended to cause the crash of on the final 200m of the stage. Peter stayed on his line in the sprint and could not see Cavendish on the right side.

The team applied for a redress of Peter Sagan’s result in stage 4.

“In the sprint I didn’t know that Mark Cavendish was behind me. He was coming from the right side, and I was trying to go on Kristoff’s wheel,” Sagan said. “Mark was coming really fast from the back and I just didn’t have time to react and to go left. He came into me and he went into the fence. When I was told after the finish that Mark had crashed, I went straight away to find out how he was doing. We are friends and colleagues in the peloton and like that are never nice. I hope Mark recovers soon.”

Ron
Ron Callahan is the chief cook and bottlewasher at Bike World News, doing everything from website design to bike reviews.
https://www.bikeworldnews.com
