2017 Tour de France: Stage 4 Results

Stage 4 of the 2017 Tour de France was marred by a crash in the final sprint, sending one green jersey hopeful to the hospital and another out of the race for throwing an elbow.

The crash came in the final meters of the race when the sprint was full on. Mark Cavendish was drafting eventual stage winner Arnaud Demare down the right-hand side of the road at about 60km/h, when Peter Sagan moved into line behind Demare as well. From cameras behind the race and from above, however, Sagan seemed to flick an elbow out at Cavendish as the two battled for space, leaving Cavendish with nowhere to go except into the barriers.

Cavendish, who has won 30 Tour de France stages – four behind the all-time record of Eddy Merckx – said Sagan apologised to him after the stage.

The Manxman landed heavily on the right shoulder that he dislocated when he crashed out on stage one of the 2014 Tour de France in Harrogate.

His right hand was bandaged before he remounted his bike and pedalled over the line.

“I need stitches in a finger,” said Cavendish, who also had his right arm in a sling after the stage.

“It’s something to do with the shoulder that I hurt in Harrogate. I’m not a doctor but I’m not optimistic.”

Sagan said before his disqualification was announced: “He was coming from behind. I did not have time to react and go left. He came to me and I had to defend.”

Asked if he had apologised for the crash, he said: “For sure, because it’s not nice to crash like that.”

After a review, Philippe Marien, president of the race commission, said: “We’ve decided to disqualify Peter Sagan as he endangered some of his colleagues seriously in the final metres of the sprint in Vittel.

“We will apply article 12.104 of the rules of the UCI… in which case commissaires (the race jury) can decide to enforce a judgement to disqualify a rider.”

Briton Geraint Thomas kept his overall lead as Arnaud Demare became the first Frenchman to win a bunch sprint stage at the Tour since 2006.

Defending champion Chris Froome remains second overall, 12 seconds behind compatriot Thomas.

Stage 4 Brief Results:

Arnaud Demare (France / FDJ) 4:53:54″ Alexander Kristoff (Norway / Katusha) ST Andre Greipel (Germany / Lotto) Nacer Bouhanni (France / Cofidis) Adrien Petit (France / Direct Energie) Juergen Roelandts (Belgium / Lotto) Michael Matthews (Australia / Sunweb) Manuele Mori (Italy / UAE Team Emirates) Tiesj Benoot (Belgium / Lotto) Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic / Quick-Step)

General Classification After Stage 4:

Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) 14:54:25″ Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) +12″ Michael Matthews (Australia / Sunweb) Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway / Dimension Data) +16″ Pierre Latour (France / AG2R) +25″ Philippe Gilbert (Belgium / Quick-Step) +30″ Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland / Team Sky) +32″ Tim Wellens (Belgium / Lotto) Arnaud Demare (France / FDJ) +33″ Nikias Arndt (Germany / Sunweb) +34″

