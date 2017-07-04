2017 Tour de France: Stage 5 Preview

Larger climbs await the riders on Stage 5 of the 2017 Tour de France. Wednesday, the Tour will travel 160.5kms from Vittel to La Planche des Belles Filles. En route, the intermediate sprint is at 102.5kms in Faucogney. Then, after the sprinters’ work is done, there are two climbs—the cat-3 Cote d’Esmoulières at km 107.5 (2.3kms long; 8%) and, at the first major summit finish, the first cat-1 of this year’s Tour, La Planche Des Belles Filles (5.9kms long; 8.5%).

La Planche Des Belles Filles is a relatively new climb for the Tour having been first introduced in 2012. It was also used in 2014, making this just the third time this particular climb has been used. However, it has historically been an important climb—Chris Froome won it in 2012 and Vincenzo Nibali in 2014—as it sets the tone for the race. Gaps should be marginal but psychological blows could be significant. GC men will have to ride smart to conserve energy, maintain or gain time over their competitors, while demonstrating they are ready for the larger hills ahead.

Additionally, the entrance to the climb is generally narrow and windy. Thus, the end of this stage could prove very dramatic indeed!

Like this: Like Loading...