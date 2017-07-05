2017 Tour de France: Stage 5 News, Notes and Quotes

Italian national champion and Astana Pro Team rider Fabio Aru took the win in the fifth stage of the 2017 Tour de France. Aru triumphed atop the famous climb La Planche des Belles Filles after his solo attack with 3 km to go.

“Before (the) start I had a plan to attack with more or less 3 km to go, I thought it was the best moment in the race,” Aru said after the stage. “I felt really good, so when we reached that point in a quite small group, I decided to go away. I did my all during these kilometers and I succeed(ed). At the final km I realized that I still have a good gap, so for the first time I started to believe I can do it till the end…. I always wanted to take a victory here at the Tour de France.”

Aru moved up to 3rd place in overall and also pulled on the polka dot jersey as the leader of the mountain classification.

Froome In Yellow

The big news today was that the inevitable event of Chris Froome pulling on the leader’s jersey has taken place. Froome left his struggling teammate Geraint Thomas in the dust today to surge to a third place finish – more than enough to take over the G.C. lead.

After pulling on the yellow jersey in a fourth Tour de France, Froome summed up his feelings, confirming: “It’s an amazing feeling to be back in yellow. Having said that I know the race is far from over. It’s only just begun for me.

“I think as a team we’re in a great position, first and second. We can take confidence away from that and I think it gives us options going forward in terms of being able to play both cards.”

Martin Satisfied

Daniel Martin (Quick-Step Floors) powered to an impressive second place, taking a 12 position jump in the overall standings. Martin dropped Froome (Team Sky) and Richie Porte (BMC) on the climb, arriving just a handful of seconds behind stage 5 winner Fabio Aru (Astana).

“Tough day out there. I felt the heat on the final climb and at times you had the impression you were glued to the road. Fabio was strong, so congrats to him, but despite coming second, I am satisfied. I’m very confident, as I really enjoy racing here and don’t feel any pressure whatsoever,” Martin said.

Today’s finish marks the second podium for Martin in the space of three days, after the one in Longwy. He now sits at fourth place in the general classification, only 25 seconds behind the leader.

Porte Moves to 5th

Richie Porte crossed the line in fourth place on La Planche des Belles Filles to move into fifth place in the general classification.

Porte’s BMC Racing Team controlled the race for the majority of the stage after eight riders went clear in the opening ten kilometers.

With all nine BMC Racing Team riders lined up at the front of the bunch, the breakaway’s advantage was kept to within three minutes on the 160.5km stage.

Inside the final kilometer, Porte attacked and gained some meters, as up ahead Aru held on to take the solo win.

Porte was passed by Dan Martin (Quickstep Floors) and Froome in the final meters before the line and finished in fourth place.

“I can’t say anymore for my teammates,” Porte said. “They were incredible today, and I think we took it to them [the peloton]. In the final there, Aru slipped away. I’m still happy with my ride for the first mountain stage. I kind of expected a little more but there’s a long way to go.

“As a unit today, BMC Racing Team were the team that made the race. Michi Schär and Stefan Küng basically rode the whole race on the front and then the rest of the guys towards the end. I thought we were going too fast and told them to slow down, but they actually kept it up and that’s testament to how strong they are.”

Gilbert Animates Breakaway

Martin wasn’t the only Quick-Step Floors rider in the spotlight on Wednesday. Philippe Gilbert turned 35 and decided to spend the day in the breakaway, attacking from kilometer zero together with seven other riders and building a maximum gap of 3:30. The Belgian traded turns at the front of the group, ensuring the eight stayed in the lead as much as possible, before launching an attack with 13 kilometers remaining, to which only Jan Bakelants (AG2R) could respond.

Gilbert was rewarded with the most aggressive rider red bib, which he’ll display during Thursday’s stage to Troyes.

For Gilbert, it was the second time in his career that he got in possession of the most combative prize in a Tour de France stage, and came 12 years since the first, which he received at his debut in the race: “The breakaway comprised many strong and experienced riders, so I guess that’s why the bunch didn’t give us too much space. Still, we worked together very well and pushed the peloton really hard. It’s nice to be on the podium here again and overall I can say it was a beautiful way to celebrate my birthday. I’m convinced there will be other opportunities in the upcoming stages, so I’m ready to try again.”

Yates Moves into White Jersey

British climber Simon Yates has stood up to the first big test of the 2017 Tour de France, finishing sixth on stage five to move up to sixth overall and into the best young rider’s jersey.

“I always try,” Yates explained after the finish. “There’s not many summit finishes this year at the Tour and I think you really have to take the opportunity when it comes.

“I knew the climb from previous years. I felt pretty good. Maybe I burnt some matches there, but I wanted to try to win the stage so sometimes you have to risk a bit.

“There’s a lot of strong guys not really very far behind me so it’s going to be difficult to try to keep hold of (the white jersey) but I’ll give it my best shot.”

