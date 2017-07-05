2017 Tour de France: Stage 5 Results

Astana’s Fabio Aru made a dramatic attack with 2km to go to win the 5th stage of the 2017 Tour de France. The Italian takes over the polka dot climber’s jersey while defending champion Chris Froome moved into the race lead.

The stage started with an early breakaway consisting of Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) and Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step). They were later joined by six others and stayed out in front into the final 10km. Only Gilbert and Jan Bakelants were able to stay clear as the race hit the foot of the final climb to La Planche des Belle Filles.

Gilbert and Bakelants were not able to hold onto their pace, however and were swept up by the peloton soon after, setting up a GC battle. While Team Sky looked to have control of the group, Astana’s Fabio Aru made an attack 2km from the finish and proved too strong for the other G.C. contenders to keep up.

Chris Froome led the chase, with yellow jersey holder Geraint Thomas unable to keep pace.

Aru crossed the line first, but it was Froome’s second place finish that moved the Brit into the yellow jersey. Froome now leads Thomas by 12sec in the overall classification, with Aru just 2sec further back. Nairo Quintana is also almost a minute behind Froome now.

Stage 5 Brief Results:

Fabio Aru (Italy / Astana) 3:44:06″ Daniel Martin (Ireland / Quick-Step) +16″ Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) +20″ Richie Porte (Australia / BMC Racing) Romain Bardet (France / AG2R) +24″ Simon Yates (Britain / Orica) +26″ Rigoberto Uran (Colombia / Cannondale) Alberto Contador (Spain / Trek) Nairo Quintana (Colombia / Movistar) +34″ Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) +40″

General Classification After Stage 5:

Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) 18:38:59″ Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) +12″ Fabio Aru (Italy / Astana) +14″ Daniel Martin (Ireland / Quick-Step) +25″ Richie Porte (Australia / BMC Racing) +39″ Simon Yates (Britain / Orica) +43″ Romain Bardet (France / AG2R) +47″ Alberto Contador (Spain / Trek) +52″ Nairo Quintana (Colombia / Movistar) +54″ Rafal Majka (Poland / BORA) +1:01″

