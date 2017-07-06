2017 Tour de France: Stage 6 Results

From Reuters:

Marcel Kittel burst through to win a bunch sprint at the end of the sixth stage of the Tour de France on Thursday.

The powerful German sprinter looked to be struggling as the leaders roared towards the finish in Troyes but ended up winning the sprint comfortably for his 11th Tour stage victory.

The Quick Step rider, who also won the second stage, crossed the line in front of Frenchman Arnaud Demare and fierce rival Andre Greipel.

Race leader Chris Froome finished safely in the pack. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Stage 6 Brief Results:

Marcel Kittel (Germany / Quick-Step) 5:05:34″ Arnaud Demare (France / FDJ) ST Andre Greipel (Germany / Lotto) Alexander Kristoff (Norway / Katusha) Nacer Bouhanni (France / Cofidis) Dylan Groenewegen (Netherlands / LottoNL) Michael Matthews (Australia / Sunweb) Daniel McLay (Britain / Fortuneo) Ruediger Selig (Germany / BORA) John Degenkolb (Germany / Trek)

General Classfication After Stage 6:

Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) 23:44:33″ Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) +12″ Fabio Aru (Italy / Astana) +14″ Daniel Martin (Ireland / Quick-Step) +25″ Richie Porte (Australia / BMC Racing) +39″ Simon Yates (Britain / Orica) +43″ Romain Bardet (France / AG2R) +47″ Alberto Contador (Spain / Trek) +52″ Nairo Quintana (Colombia / Movistar) +54″ Rafal Majka (Poland / BORA) +1:01″

Points Classification After Stage 6:

Arnaud Demare (France / FDJ) 170 Marcel Kittel (Germany / Quick-Step) 143 Michael Matthews (Australia / Sunweb) 96 Andre Greipel (Germany / Lotto) 93 Alexander Kristoff (Norway / Katusha) 74

Mountains Classification After Stage 6:

Fabio Aru (Italy / Astana) 10 Daniel Martin (Ireland / Quick-Step) 8 Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) 6 Richie Porte (Australia / BMC Racing) 4 Nathan Brown (U.S. / Cannondale) 3

