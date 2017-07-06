More News

2017 Tour de France: Stage 7 Preview

July 6, 2017 Jamie Naragon Road Racing News, Tour de France News 0

The seventh stage of the travels 213.5kms from Troyes to Nuits-Saint-Georges into wine country. This is yet another flat stage, well suited to the tastes of the sprinters once again. That being said, the closing kilometres of the stage enters a region known for its crosswinds, so nothing is a foregone conclusion.

There is one climb for the stage: The cat-4 Cote d’Urey (2.5kms; 4.2%). The intermediate sprint is in Chanceaux at 108kms. These both should go to the breakaway riders.

Since the Jura await the riders the next two days—including a particularly challenging day on Sunday—the sprinters need to make the most of things with this stage since it will be awhile before their next chance at victory!

