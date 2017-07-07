2017 Tour de France: Stage 7 News, Notes and Quotes

Marcel Kittel won Stage 7 of the 2017 Tour de France by a whisker today after another sweltering day in the saddle.

Stage 7, which took the riders over 213.5 kilometers from Troyes to Nuits-Saint-Georges, was a new-entry in the race. It was Kittel’s 12th stage win at the Tour de France, equalling the record set in 2002 by Erik Zabel, who until today was the most successful German at the Tour de France.

After the stage, which was decided by a photo-finish, the German was full of praise for his teammates: “First of all, I want to thank the guys, they were fantastic today. Julien spent close to 1000 kilometers in the wind since the start of the race, which is incredible, while the rest of the team protected me throughout the day and made sure I was right up there when it became serious. Having such a team around me makes me very proud.”

Kittel isn’t thinking of winning the classification: “It’s still a long way to Paris. We’re just seven stages into the race, so maybe we can talk more about this on the second rest day. Until then, I’m enjoying every moment and every victory I get at the Tour.”

Boasson-Hagen misses by millimeters

Edvald Boasson Hagen narrowly missed out on the victory after a photo-finish call on the stage.

Today, his Dimension Data teammates were eager to get it right and they put in an impressive performance to set up the fast Norwegian.

Reinardt Janse van Rensburg pulled of huge effort at the front of the peloton to launch Boasson Hagen. At first, it looked like the team had taken the win but after the race jury studied the photo-finish, Kittel was awarded the victory.

“The team did so well today,” said Boasson Hagen. “They took me all the way to the line with a perfect leadout. It’s a pity I couldn’t finish it off. However, I’m happy with this second place even though I would have liked to take the win. I’m not a pure sprinter, so to be able to be up there on these flat stages gives me a lot of confidence for the remaining part of the Tour.”

Alejandro Valverde travels back to Spain

Five days after undergoing surgery on his left kneecap, Alejandro Valverde left Düsseldorf’s University Hospital on Friday morning and headed back home in Spain. The 37-year-old will continue his recovery in Murcia after the horrible crash suffered last Saturday on the opening time trial of the 2017 Tour de France.

Valverde’s recovery continues under the expected schedule, even being able to slightly bend his knee (30º), get on his feet and walk with crutches, thanks to a orthopedic boot which allows him to rest his foot on the floor.

“Everything’s going on the right track,” explained an upbeat Valverde. “The most important thing at this point is to take slow but safe steps. It’s going to be a long process, and we must remain calm and confident. The doctors, though, seem really satisfied about how everything has evolved so far – and that makes me happy.”

Valverde, who has followed the Tour’s first stages from the hospital with interest, wants to send a message of support to his team-mates: “I really miss them a lot, and try to stay in touch with them every day. I’m sure every single one of our members will do a great race, and I’m confident Nairo will be up there with the top contenders.”

Unable to respond to all of the countless requirements from the media, whom he wants to thank for their attention and support, Alejandro Valverde will offer a press conference in Murcia next week.

