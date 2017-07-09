2017 Tour de France: Stage 9 News, Notes and Quotes

Stage 9 of the 2017 Tour de France, coming just before the first rest day, definitely qualified as the queen stage, but a mid-stage crash shook up the G.C. to its core.

Most notable was the exit of Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas and BMC’s Richie Porte.

Thomas crashed heavily on the fast descent off the Col de la Biche midway through stage nine and, despite initially attempting to carry on, he was forced to admit defeat.

“Everyone was nervous, everyone wanted to be at the front and a few people were battling to get between myself, Froomey and the rest of the boys,” Thomas said. “I let [Rafal] Majka in and then he came down right in front of me on a straight bit of road. I had nowhere to go, went over the top of him, and landed on my collarbone.

Thomas was at second overall at the start of the day having enjoyed an excellent start to the race. The Welshman’s exit means that race leader Chris Froome loses his road lieutenant.

“Definitely mixed feelings today,” Froome said. “Of course I’m happy to still be in the jersey but at the same time that was a crazy stage. I’ve just seen the images of Richie Porte’s crash and that leaves you with a horrible feeling. I really hope he’s alright and can make a speedy recovery. Of course my team mate Geraint Thomas as well, he crashed out today with a broken collarbone, so I’ve got mixed feelings after that stage today.”

Porte went down on the descent of the hors categorie Mont du Chat when he slipped off the road into grass and crashed into the side of the mountain at a high speed.

After receiving immediate attention on the side of the road, Porte was taken to hospital for observation where he underwent X-rays.

“Richie Porte was transferred to the Centre Hopitalier Metropole Savoie in Chambery where he was evaluated by Dr. Zerr,” said BMC Racing Team Chief Medical Officer Dr. Max Testa. “He underwent X-rays to determine the extent of his injuries. His condition was stable from the beginning, he was responsive and he remembered everything that happened before and after the crash.”

“X-rays confirmed a non-displaced right clavicle fracture and a non-displaced right acetabulum fracture. Richie also suffered extensive superficial abrasions involving the right side of his body. At this stage, the injuries will not require surgery. The plan is to re-evaluate Richie tomorrow morning and confirm that he is stable enough to be transferred home.”

Dr. Testa confirmed that Porte will require a minimum of four weeks off the bike.

“Normally, a fractured clavicle and pelvis would require four to six weeks’ recovery, providing there are no complications. If everything goes to plan, Richie could be back on the bike at the beginning of August and slowly build his fitness up from there. Based on Richie’s recovery, we will re-evaluate his program for the rest of the season in consultation with BMC Racing Team management.”

Majka Will Wait and See

As noted earlier, it was Rafal Majka who went down in front of Geraint Thomas on the slippery descent of Col de la Biche. It was a hard crash, and while the Polish rider got back on his bike to re-join the race, it was clear that he was in pain. Emanuel Buchmann stopped to help his team captain, but knowing he still had a chance in the GC race, Rafa waved him on.

BORA-hansgrohe’s Head Sports Director, Enrico Poitschke, said that the team would be considering their options as more information about Rafał became available. “It seems that this is definitely not our Tour de France as we suffered another day of bad luck. Unfortunately, Rafa crashed on the descent of the Col de la Biche on the wet and slippery road. After Rafa’s crash, Emanuel Buchmann was our rider that would try his GC chances, but this didn’t play out as we would have liked. We still have to see how Rafa feels and how much he was affected by the crash before taking any decisions on our plan for the rest of the Tour.”

Majka will undergo further medical examinations at the hospital and the team will take a decision after making an assessment of his condition.

New Opportunities in the G.C.

The loss of Thomas and Porte from the race means that there are new opportunities in the general classification.

Of course, Rigoberto Uran won the stage and moved to 4th in the overall and Froome still sits in the lead, but Astana’s Fabio Aru finished 5th today to move to second in the G.C.

“A very tough and dangerous stage we did today. But, our team did it on the high level and we could be happy with the final result,” explained Aru. “Today, we planned to attack, we had to do it far from the top of the final climb. Thus, I found a good moment on the Mont du Chat and attacked. Honestly, I did not see the moment when Chris Froome ha(d) a mechanical problem. I was fully concentrated on my attacking moment. Later, I was told by radio that Froome had to stop because of a mechanical. So, I stopped as well to wait for him.

“The descent from the Mont du Chat was very dangerous, but I tried not to risk too much. In the final we gave our all because there was a chance to fight for a stage and also to get some seconds from the rivals behind. And we did it,” he added.

Bardet Moves to 3rd

“In the final sprint, I went all in with the speed I still had left, so I really can’t have any regrets tonight, Bardet said after the stage. “What is disappointing is to get so close to victory, but I am satisfied with how I feel and with how fantastic the team is riding.

“I am in a virtual podium position. But there are still tons of big battles awaiting us in the Pyrenees and in the Alps.

I have no doubt that I was at the same level as the best riders today. I have focused my season on the Tour de France, and I know that everything is still to play for, and I know that I have the heart to be at the front and confirm my performance from last year.”

Barguil Takes Over Mountains Classification

A well executed plan saw Team Sunweb with five riders in the day’s breakaway, with Barguil tucked inside the bunch ready to mop up any available king of the mountain points.

As the break neared the summit of the first Hors-Category climb, Barguil collected 12 points, followed by maximum points atop Grand Colombier after accelerating away from his breakaway companion. Barguil then found himself solo on the ascent of Chat du Mont, cresting the summit in pole position to secure the lead in the mountains classification. The Frenchman continued to fight to the finish and after 176 kilometres in the breakaway he was still clinging on to the yellow jersey group in the final kilometre. Barguil unleashed all he had for the sprint, and in an incredibly close photo finish took second place. Barguil was also awarded the most combative rider of the day.

“Today was an amazing day for myself and the team,” explained Barguil after the finish. “We had five guys in the break which was brilliant. After Michael won the intermediate sprint the guys went full for my chances on day success and that gave me the confidence that I needed to climb at my best. On the Mont du Chat I did everything I could to make it to the top first and I was really happy to be able to do that. Of course it’s disappointing to not take the stage win, but this is the sport and we will continue to fight on.”

Yates Extends White Jersey Lead

24-year-old Simon Yates has extended his lead in the best young rider competition at the Tour de France to almost three minutes after a brutal and dramatic stage nine today.

On a day that produced a lot of talking points including heavy crashes and untimely mechanicals and attacks, Yates remained calm to avoid trouble and finish in 11th place, one-minute 15seconds behind stage winner Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale Drapac) and race leader Chris Froome (Team Sky).

“It was an extremely hard day,” Yates said of the seven-climb, three hors category, stage. “I went super deep, as deep as possible and I finished empty. I gave it everything.”

“I was a bit worried on the final climb because I wasn’t feeling good but the other young guys were already dropped and also in difficulty so I just rode my maximum to the top and also to the finish. Now, I’m just looking forward to the rest day.”