2017 Tour de France: Stage 10 Preview

Stage 10 of the 2017 Tour de France runs 178kms from Perigueux to Bergerac. This stage is a respite for the riders who dislike climbs as it only has two cat-4’s :

• Km 100.5 – Côte de Domme 3.5 kms at 3.3% – category 4

• Km 138.5 – Côte du Buisson-de-Cadouin 2.1kms at 5.6% – category 4

As usual, there is also an intermediate sprint, this time late in the stage at 121kms in Saint-Cyprien.

On paper, it seems like a likely sprinter stage; however, if the sprinter teams don’t want to work for it, a break could easily slip away as we have seen happen on transition stages. Some of that will come down to how the rest day went. It’s likely the peloton will be content to take it a bit easier on the stage, so just how much will sprint teams be willing to work?

Like this: Like Loading...