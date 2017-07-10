Cannondale Synapse gets update, again redefines the endurance ride experience

Cannondale today revealed an entirely new version of its award-winning endurance race bike, the Synapse. Purpose-built for those who live to ride hard and go long, the all-new Synapse has been redesigned to give riders enhanced comfort, elevated performance, and the capability to confidently attack any road, anywhere. With the expanded SAVE micro-suspension system featuring the new SAVE SystemBar and seatpost, a significantly lighter frame and fork, and clearance for big 32mm tires, the all-new Synapse is a true endurance machine for true endurance riders.

SAVE Micro-Suspension technology has been at the heart of the Synapse design since its introduction in 2006. Engineered flex zones in the frame and fork soak up vibration and chatter, keeping the rider comfortable and in control on uneven surfaces. The new Synapse boasts re-engineered SAVE features in its chainstays, seatstays, and fork legs, and adds a 25.4mm SAVE seatpost and the sleek new SAVE SystemBar handlebar and stem — creating a holistic system that insulates the rider from the bumps, without isolating them from the experience. For a clean cockpit, the new bar also features an integrated, detachable mount that holds both a Garmin and Fabric Lumaray light.

“The SystemBar’s ergonomic and elliptical SAVE bar shape feels great in the hands and provides riders more deflection than a standard bar. The SystemBar works with the rest of the bike’s SAVE features to really smooth the ride and increase control.” said David Devine, Cannondale Senior Product Manager, Road. “Additionally, the two-piece system offers integrated style without the hassle of a one-piece design, allowing riders to fine tune their ride position with interchangeable stem lengths and 8-degrees of pitch adjustment.”

Rider position is incredibly important in the endurance category. The Synapse’s Endurance Race Geometry strikes the perfect performance balance between full race aggression and the relaxed upright comfort of other “endurance” rigs. It gives the rider the low, forward position they need to go hard, with just enough comfortable rise to encourage them to go long.

To ramp up the performance and elevate the race characteristics of this endurance machine, the 2018 Synapse is both lighter and stiffer than previous models. The frame alone is 220 grams lighter, for snappier acceleration and faster climbing. Stiffness gains of up to 10% at the headtube and bottom bracket are achieved courtesy of an asymmetric frame design that more effectively resists disc brake and pedaling loads, and Size-Optimized construction that varies tube dimensions and carbon layup by size.

The new Synapse takes the concept of size-optimization a step further by also offering three different steerer/headtube diameters and three fork offsets. This allows each size to have the appropriate amount of front-end stiffness, and an incredibly consistent steering feel across the entire size range.

To expand riding possibilities and encourage exploration, the new Synapse has clearance for up to 32mm measured tires, and discreet fender mounts. Other notable features include front and rear thru-axles, easy to adjust flat-mount disc brakes, and the Synapse’s intelligent cable port, which allows for clean and modular cable routing and accommodates everything from mechanical cables to eTap to Di2.

With its signature blend of race-level performance, go anywhere capability and all-day comfort, the new Synapse offers a supremely engaging and exciting ride experience, on everything from smooth tarmac to rugged backroads. It’s true endurance machinery.

The Cannondale Synapse will be available in 14 models, including four women’s models, with a price range of $2,499.99 – $9,999.99USD. For more information on the all-new Synapse, visit www.Cannondale.com/Synapse. Be sure to also follow Cannondale on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

