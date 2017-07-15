2017 Tour de France: Stage 15 Preview

Stage 15 of the 2017 Tour de France will cover 189.5kms as it passes from Laissac-Sévérac l’Église to Le Puy-en-Velay. This lumpy stage will have many riders thankful for the rest day Monday. The intermediate sprint occurs at 96kms in Saint-Alban-Sur-Limagnole. It is sandwiched by 4 climbs, including two touch cat-1’s:

• Km 28.5 – Montée de Naves d’Aubrac (8.9kms; 6.4%) – category 1

• Km 43.5 – Côte de Vieurals (3.3kms; 5.9%) – category 3

• Km 158.0 – Col de Peyra Taillade (8.3kms; 7.4%) – category 1

• Km 176.5 – Côte de Saint-Vidal (1.9kms; 6.8%) – category 4

This stage could be a day for the climbers. We have already seen the willingness to attack of the gc men. But, it could go to a puncheur as well—slip into the early break and use the lull in the middle of the profile to their advantage. With the new climb of the col de Peyra Taillade, it will be interesting to see who has done reconnaissance on this route and decided it’s the one they want.

