VeloComp Launches PowerHouse Bike Training App for IOS

Velocomp, makers of the PowerPod power meter, have added the PowerHouse Bike app for use with iOS devices. The new app provides easy to follow power based training for cyclists of all levels. The free download from the iTunes App Store works with their PowerPod BLE power meter. By combining the proprietary technologies of the PowerPod power meter to integrate comprehensive and accurate cycling with expert insight and personalized training plans from the PowerHouse Bike app, Velocomp has created what they call BikeIntelligence. “BikeIntelligence tailors the PowerHouse Bike app guidance to the cyclist’s specific objectives and abilities,” says Phillip Lucas, VP, Sales, Velocomp LLC. “For example, in the “0-20” plan, PowerHouse Bike not only guides beginner cyclists to better fitness, but also helps them with riding technique and bike fitting.” The new training app provides six training plans designed by Hunter Allen, founder of the Peaks Coaching Group. Allen is a co-author of Training and Racing with a Power Meter and Cutting-Edge Cycling, and is regarded as one of the top authorities in power training. Whether you are looking to improve fitness, lose weight, or reach your cycling goals, there is a training plan for you. Plans are broken down into novice, Fitness, and Performance categories. Novice 0-20 (miles): Get off the couch and have fun building skills, fitness and endurance Fitness iSlim: Weight management and cardio fitness for lifestyle goals

Express Fit: Quick, broad spectrum spinning class like workouts for busy individuals

Brazilian Butt: Fat burning and muscle building for a shapely figure Performance Weekend Warrior: Max results for cyclists who can ride only a few times a week

CycleMax: Demanding, pro-level, high-intensity training for performance minded cyclists

PowerHouse gets you started with a short fitness test that sets your baseline for your current fitness level. Workouts range from 20 to 90 minutes and the app guides you through the workouts. The app uses timed intervals at power levels based off of your fitness level to guide you through the workout and recovery, using audio and visual cues. Each plan features 30-70 workouts.

The app includes videos to help assist in set up and explain how the how the app works. The PowerScale bar, brackets, and PowerPointer help to visually guide you through the workout. The PowerScale has seven colors that represent the seven power zones used in training. The brackets move across the PowerScale to show you your target power range for each interval while PowerPointer shows you your current power. Your goal is to keep the PowerPointer inside the brackets. Audio through your phones speaker or headphones and video queues provide instructions and motivation during the workout. When your ride is complete, you can provide perceived-effort feedback, which lets the PowerHouse Bike AI algorithms make adjustments for your next workout to optimize the training impact.

PowerHouse Bike includes screens that turn your iPhone into a bike computer, along with the FTP fitness test, and the first workout for each training plan. In app purchases of $9.99 for each training plan unlocks the rest of the workouts, which works out to 4-6 weeks of training. The app is compatible with the iPhone 5 and newer, and is available for download today. The Android version is in the works and will be available through Google Play soon.

The PowerPod BLE retails for $325.00.

http://www.velocomp.com