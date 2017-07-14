Latest Update To UCI Approved Frame List – 7/13/17

The UCI snuck in an update overnight to the Approved Frame List. The cycling governing body has been pretty busy so far this year. In case you missed them, here are the previous updates in chronological order:

This update is rather light, as in one entry. Cipollini has an update to their original RB1000 bike launched about five years ago and was never on the UCI approved list. It’s actually their first addition in about two years. The bike is scheduled to be launched later this year but was briefly seen at the Alé La Merckx Granfondo in Verona, Italy.

From looking at pictures shot from the event, the main updates look like an aero seat post in place of the seat mast, direct mount brakes, a new fork, cleaner cable routing and I’m sure a lighter weight frame. Other claims of better aerodynamics and increased stiffness are sure to be made when the bike is formally launched. No word on if there will be a disc brake version offered.

RB1K The One – Seven sizes from XXS-XXL

Approved 7/13/17 – DIAM-RB1-RD

